Federal judges uphold controversial redistricting map for Northeast Florida

TALLAHASSEE — A panel of federal judges rejected a challenge on Wednesday night to a controversial redistricting map in Northeast Florida.

The judges ruled that there is no proof lawmakers acted with “racial discrimination” when it approved Gov. Ron DeSantis’ map. This decision is the second time since December 2023 that courts upheld the new map.

This means the district maps in place now will stay the same for the upcoming election. Gov. DeSantis pushed the plan through the legislature in 2022.

Several voting rights groups and the Florida NAACP filed to suit to restore the old map that once allowed Black voters to elect a candidate of their choice.

The focus of the cases was on the old Congressional District 5. That district stretched from Tallahassee to Jacksonville’s urban core and had a large population of Black voters. The newer, most recent map approved by the legislature dismantled that district.

Another lawsuit awaits judgment from the Florida Supreme Court.

