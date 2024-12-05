Local

Feeding Northeast Florida to launch holiday campaign for holiday season

By Tate Rosenberg, Action News Jax
Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida (FNEFL) has launched a new campaign to serve families in need this holiday season.

FNEFL, the region’s largest and most efficient nonprofit food bank, will begin crafting holiday ornaments for $30 on their webpage.

The donation will directly impact the individuals and families in the region that may otherwise go without this holiday season. Ornaments will be produced in-house, with the help of the organization’s 3D printer, emblazoned with the year and the message “Together, we are Feeding Northeast Florida.”

“While hunger is a year-round issue, it’s especially relevant this time of year when we gather together to celebrate and give thanks,” said Susan King, President & CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida. “This campaign raises important funds for our holiday distribution events while providing our supporters with a visual symbol of our gratitude for their generosity.”

Ornaments are limited, with only 500 available, and can be picked up in person at the food bank’s newly renovated campus at 5245 Old Kings Road or online.

The one-of-a-kind ornaments are available until December 13, 2024. Click HERE to purchase.

