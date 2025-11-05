Feeding Northeast Florida to start food distribution events to help those affected by shutdown.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In an effort to help those affected by the government shutdown, Feeding Northeast Florida will be holding mass food distribution events, similar to what they did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking with Jacksonville’s Morning News, Feeding Northeast Florida President and CEO Susan King says she’s seen an increase in donations following the shutdown. “When people start to see on the news neighbors really needing assistance, they have stepped up and are help, and that is true for a couple local foundations that have been generous. So we are out there buying food in mass,” says King. “We are buying tractor-trailer loads at a time. I think we’ve got about eight truckloads on order right now of fresh product [...] and we’re backfilling produce and with proteins.”

King says the first mass distribution event is this Saturday at the Regency Mall. You can find more details on the food distribution events, or donate to Feeding Northeast Florida on the organization’s website. To hear more about the impacts the government shutdown had on the organization, you can listen to the full interview with Susan King.

