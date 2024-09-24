FEMA to offer Baker County homeowners federal help after Hurricane Debby in August

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Ahead of another approaching storm, some people across the area may still need federal help after Hurricane Debby caused serious damage in early August.

On Tuesday FEMA representatives were out in some Baker County neighborhoods to let families know about the resources available.

The Baker County Fairgrounds is one of the FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers. If you had any damage from Hurricane Debby you can stop by and apply for help.

That center opened Monday, however, due to the incoming weather, it will close at 8 pm Tuesday and will reopen once this upcoming storm passes.

“The emphasis is just to make sure that if you are qualified for Hurricane Debby and if you’ve been impacted by Hurricane Debby, make sure that you apply,” said James Wood, the FEMA media relations specialist.

After a major disaster, the president may declare individual assistance for certain damaged areas in a state. If you live in one of these areas, you may qualify to apply

FEMA covers both the insured and uninsured.

You may be eligible for things like financial assistance for displacement, serious needs, temporary lodging, and basic home repairs.

There are four ways you can apply, which are online, in-person at one of the FEMA disaster recovery centers, through the FEMA app or you can call directly.

If you have damage from Hurricane Debby, you have until Oct. 9th to apply for assistance.

And if FEMA announces aid is available following Helene, there would be a new deadline to apply for those suffering damage from the second storm.

FEMA is working with state and local officials to monitor the storm and will respond as needed.

