Fernandina Beach City Engineer passes away

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Fernandina Beach City Engineer/Deputy City Manager Charles George passed away on Wednesday after an unexpected medical event.

He was known as Charlie to those close to him.

According to a Fernandina Beach government Facebook post, George began to work for the city in 2020 after decades of being a structural engineer in Georgia.

In less than four years, government officials say he made significant progress in a variety of major community projects.

