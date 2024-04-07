Local

Fernandina Beach man sentenced to over a year in prison for threatening a Supreme Court Justice

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax

FILE - (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach man has been sentenced to a year and 2 months in federal prison after he sent threatening voicemails to Washington threatening to kill a Supreme Court Justice.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Neal Brij Sidhwaney pleaded guilty to all charges on Dec. 15 of last year.

According to court documents, on July 31, 2023, Sidhwaney placed a telephone call from Florida to the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C., and left an expletive-laden, threatening voicemail message. On the voicemail message, Sidhwaney identified himself by name and repeatedly threatened to kill Chief Justice John Roberts.

This case was investigated by the Supreme Court of the United States Police – Protective Intelligence Unit with assistance from the United States Capitol Police –Threat Assessment Section.

Read: Fernandina Beach man pleads guilty to threatening to kill a Supreme Court Justice

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!