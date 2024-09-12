Fernandina Beach Police Department gets new K9 officer

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Police Department has a new member on the force: Officer Hanna. She’s the new Community Engagement Ambassador.

Hanna is assigned to Community Engagement Officer Tina Smith. Together, they will visit local schools, hospitals, and other places to meet with members of the community. Hanna will also consist of and console victims of certain crimes.

The police department got the K9 from a rescue in South Florida.

According to a Facebook post, Hanna’s favorite food besides dry dog kibble is the treats she gets from the police chief. Though, he makes her sit and mind her manners first.

If she could meet anyone, it would be Chase from Paw Patrol.

And if Hanna wasn’t in law enforcement, she would be a fire dog.

