Festival of Trees returns to St. Augustine Nov. 21 – 23

ST.AUGUSTINE, Fla — St. Augustine Society, Inc., which operates St. Francis House, Port in the Storm Homeless Youth Center, and SOS Street Outreach Services, is bringing back its popular holiday event, the Festival of Trees, Friday, November 21st, through Sunday, November 23rd, at Celebration Hall at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 5205 A1A South.

“This is such an important event, as it helps support all of the facets of our programming,” says Joy Case, Director of Development at St. Augustine Society, Inc. “We offer safe shelter for unhoused adults, children, and families, but what people may not realize is that we go beyond the immediate needs to create a future. Our team works to create individualized plans for our program participants, aiming to help them find stable housing, build job and life skills, and establish a support system. When you direct your charitable giving to St. Augustine Society, it gives people hope, stability, and the confidence to believe in themselves.”

Under the umbrella of St. Augustine Society, St. Francis House provides short-term shelter for individuals and families. Port in the Storm Homeless Youth Center is a safe haven for homeless and unaccompanied youth, offering shelter, drop-in services, and providing life skills training, basic needs, job skills, and housing assistance. Street Outreach Services (SOS) engages with homeless individuals on the streets, providing basic needs and connecting them to housing-focused services. In 2025 so far, St. Augustine Society has sheltered 385 adults, 28 families, and 91 unaccompanied youth. Year-to-date, the program assisted 153 people in obtaining permanent housing, a 56 percent increase over last year.

The 5th Annual Festival of Trees is a three-day event, featuring a festive and free Night Market; a Breakfast with Santa, complete with Storytime with Mrs. Claus and cookie decorating; an elegant Jingle Ball, featuring live music, dancing, holiday cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and more; the Festival of Trees silent tree and wreath auction; and a holiday raffle. The event draws hundreds throughout the community, making the Festival of Trees the perfect opportunity to give back this holiday season.

