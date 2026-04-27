FHP: Deadly motorcycle crash at on-ramp from St. Johns Bluff Road to I-295 E

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Florida Highway Patrol issued a press release detailing that the fatal crash at the on-ramp from St. Johns Bluff Road to I-295E on Sunday involved a motorcycle and a sedan.

FHP says the motorcyclist, a 27-year-old male, was traveling north on St. Johns Bluff Road and struck the right rear passenger side of a northbound sedan as it made a left onto the on-ramp.

The driver of the sedan was a 72-year-old male and was uninjured in the crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Florida Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash Sunday afternoon at the southbound on-ramp from St. Johns Bluff to I-295 East.

As of 5 p.m., all southbound lanes of St. Johns Bluff Road are blocked in the area surrounding the on-ramp.

FHP reports that the crash was called in at around 4:13 p.m.

Action News Jax has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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