FHP: Driver dies after car crashes into palm tree, catches fire in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A driver was killed early Sunday morning after a crash in Nassau County that ended with a car catching fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:37 a.m. at Sadler Road and South Eighth Street on Amelia Island.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to FHP, a sedan was traveling west on Sadler Road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control near the intersection and went off the roadway.

FHP said the front of the car crashed into a palm tree and burst into flames.

The driver was unable to get out of the vehicle and died at the scene.

Investigators said they are still working to identify the driver.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.