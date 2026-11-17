ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Clay County on Tuesday afternoon.

Northbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard at Jefferson Avenue are blocked due to the crash.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash involved a pedestrian.

Our crew at the scene is working to get more information and we will update this story on air during CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5 p.m. and online as soon as we learn more.

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