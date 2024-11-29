FHP investigating shooting on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol had to close Interstate 95 in Jacksonville for several hours Friday morning after someone fired several rounds at a car traveling on the highway. The shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on the southbound portion of the roadway between Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway and 8th Street, according to an FHP news release. A vehicle that authorities don’t know the make of fired rounds at a grey SUV for unknown reasons and sped off, the release states. The driver and passenger in the SUV were not injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call FHP at 904-695-4000.

