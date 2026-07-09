FHP responding to deadly crash on Zoo Parkway in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly crash in North Jacksonville.

It’s happening in the 2800 block of Zoo Parkway, which is about a mile-and-a-half west of Interstate 295.

Lanes in the area are blocked, FHP said.

Action News Jax has a crew heading to the area and we will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

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