FHP: Smoke impacting visibility on State Road 20 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is monitoring smoke from an unknown fire near State Road 20 and Hollister Church Road in Putnam County that could affect visibility for drivers in the area.

According to FHP, the smoke may impact nearby roadways around the Palatka area.

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Drivers are being urged to use caution while traveling through the area.

Troopers say visibility could worsen quickly because of smoke and fog conditions, especially overnight and during the early morning hours.

FHP is reminding drivers to slow down if needed to avoid crashes and use low-beam headlights to adjust to changing road conditions.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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