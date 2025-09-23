Final budget showdown today at Jacksonville City Hall

Jacksonville, Fl — It’s been a summer of contentious budget work and it comes to a head today when the Jacksonville City Council votes on a $2 billion spending plan.

10 votes are needed, and that’s not a sure thing for a number of reasons.

Three amendments sponsored by Council Member Rory Diamond would ban the use of city money on abortions, assistance to illegals, and for DEI programs. That has divided several members.

City Council will also decide whether to reduce the millage rate for property taxes.

The proposed cut in the millage rate accounts for about $13.5 million.

Multiple groups have urged council to keep the rate where it is, including the police and firefighter unions, and influential business leaders.

Today’s City Council meeting will begin at 3:00 pm.

City Council President Kevin Carrico (R-District 4) is sending a message to his colleagues: Walk out of Tuesday night’s budget vote and you could be arrested. Action News Jax Jake Stofan explores that story here.

LISTEN: Council President Kevin Carrico tells Jacksonville’s Morning News that he’s confident the votes will end up being there to pass the budget.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

DEPTH: President Trump, speaking from the White House on Monday, said women should not take acetaminophen, also known by the brand name Tylenol, “during the entire pregnancy.” The Trump administration has been under immense pressure from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again movement to provide answers on the causes of the marked increase in autism cases in the U.S. in recent years. Monday’s announcement included the launching of an effort to study the causes of the complex brain disorder.

Carla Mercer is Treasurer for the Autism Society of Florida, and joined Jacksonville’s Morning News to talk about the announcement, and the need for more research and resources for families with autistic loved ones.

First Alert Weather: Hot afternoon and mainly dry. Highs today in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Isolated shower possible this afternoon but most neighborhoods stay dry today. Increasing heat today-Friday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, several degrees warmer than average. A cold front will approach the region late in the week/early weekend with a chance of showers and storms.

TROPICS: Gabrielle is still a major category 4 hurricane this morning moving away from Bermuda. Behind Gabrielle are two tropical waves, each with a chance of development. The wave with a higher risk of developing will follow a similar path as Gabrielle and stay well away from the US. Another wave could approach the Bahamas this weekend before turning more north than west. Plenty of time to watch but early indications favor a track east/offshore Florida and Georgia.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group