Final weekend for the Clay County Fair

Green Cove Springs, Fla. — Only three more days to enjoy the Clay County Fair. The rides, games and entertainment wrap up this Sunday.

Gates open at 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

Events include a dog frisbee competition, silent disco goat party, pig racing, and tractor and truck pulls.

Click here for a full schedule of events.

The Clay County Agricultural Fair takes place at the Clay County Fairgrounds located at 2493 State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs.

