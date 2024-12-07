Find a furry forever friend this holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can find a “fur-ever” friend this holiday season during the Jacksonville Humane Society’s Empty the Shelters event.

Through Dec. 17, adoption fees for all available pets at JHS are $25 or less.

There will also be an adoption event on Dec. 14 at the PetSmart store in St. John’s Town Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m

All pets will be $25.

JHS is one of more than 400 shelters nationwide reducing its fees this holiday season.

