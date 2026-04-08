FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash closes Main Street Bridge in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Crash on Wednesday morning on I-95 closed all lanes on t the Main Street Bridge, causing delays for drivers.

The crash was reported at 7:43 AM.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes, such as the Fuller Warren Bridge or the Hart Bridge, while emergency crews respond to the scene.

There is no information about any injuries involved yet.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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