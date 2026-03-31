FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Smoke, low visibility closes Putnam County roadway, impacts school bus routes

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Smoke and hazardous low visibility Tuesday morning have led to the closure of Keuka Road in Putnam County. With nearly zero visibility, school buses are not running in that area, Putnam County schools posted on social media.

“State Road 315 is currently open; however, visibility is beginning to decline, and conditions may change. We are monitoring the area closely and will provide updates as needed,” the school district said.

School officials are asking that parents not leave their children unattended at a bus stop. “Conditions may worsen quickly, and roads could become unsafe to drive,” school officials said.

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