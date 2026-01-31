First Alert Weather: ‘Arctic freeze’ moves into Jacksonville area over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *** FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS SAT./SUN./MON. ***

*** EXTREME COLD WARNING & FREEZE WARNING ALL OF NE FL. & SE GA. SAT. NIGHT THROUGH MIDDAY SUNDAY. ***

RIGHT NOW: Clouds moving in with a few sprinkles/light showers & temps. in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Here’s what you can expect for the First Alert Forecast the rest of Friday, this weekend, and into Monday.

A few evening sprinkles or quick light showers Friday night that won’t amount to much.

Otherwise, clouds keep temperatures well above freezing, in the upper 30s and 40s by morning.

The Saturday storm system and arctic front is still on schedule, bringing clouds, wind, and some sprinkles or a few flurries late in the day into the evening.

Significant precipitation is not expected, but a dusting of snowfall is possible in the Brunswick, Ga., area.

More significant snow is coming to Eastern Georgia and the Carolinas.

Temperatures will fall Saturday from near 50 at midday into the 30s by late afternoon with 20-30 mph northerly winds, then bottom out Saturday night to 20-25 mph with a freeze to the beaches and wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Highs Sunday will barely reach 40 and will only be above freezing for about 6-8 hours.

Lows Sunday night/early Monday will plunge to the teens and 20s with another freeze that will include the beaches. Lows in the 20s on Monday night/early Tuesday will mean another frost/freeze for virtually all areas.

Milder temperatures finally return Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Sprinkles early … mostly cloudy. Low: 39

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and turning colder with a sprinkle or snow flurry by late afternoon/early evening. High: 50 falling into the 30s by late afternoon with wind chills in the 20s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Windy and bitterly cold with a few snow flurries early. Low: 21 … wind chills 8-18.

SUNDAY: Widespread freeze early … partly to mostly sunny. 21/41 (record low=24/1977)

MONDAY: Widespread frost and freeze early … sunny. 22/50 (record=23/1979)

TUESDAY: Widespread frost and freeze early … mostly sunny, chilly but nicer in the afternoon. 28/61

WEDNESDAY: Light frost inland early … Clouds moving in. 34/66

THURSDAY: Showers … diminishing late. 43/60

FRIDAY: Inland light frost/freeze early … mostly sunny, milder afternoon. 33/68

