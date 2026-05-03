First Alert Weather: Beautiful finish to the weekend, warming trend begins Monday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

This morning is cooler with temperatures in the 50s and some inland fog.

Fog will clear by mid-morning with abundant sunshine today.

Temperatures will rise into the lower and middle 70s today with less humidity.

Excellent weather for the Shrimp Festival in Fernandina Beach today.

Tonight will be mainly clear and cool, with 40s and 50s by sunrise Monday.

A warming trend begins Monday afternoon with highs in the 80s, and back into the low 90s by Wednesday.

Another front approaches late Thursday with some showers for the end of the week, but it doesn’t appear to be a lot of rain.

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First Alert 7-day forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. LOW: 50

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/82

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 55/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 64/90

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Hot and humid with a few showers late. 67/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 62/80

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with an isolated shower. 62/86

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