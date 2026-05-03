First Alert Weather: Beautiful finish to the weekend, warming trend begins Monday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- This morning is cooler with temperatures in the 50s and some inland fog.
- Fog will clear by mid-morning with abundant sunshine today.
- Temperatures will rise into the lower and middle 70s today with less humidity.
- Excellent weather for the Shrimp Festival in Fernandina Beach today.
- Tonight will be mainly clear and cool, with 40s and 50s by sunrise Monday.
- A warming trend begins Monday afternoon with highs in the 80s, and back into the low 90s by Wednesday.
- Another front approaches late Thursday with some showers for the end of the week, but it doesn’t appear to be a lot of rain.
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First Alert 7-day forecast:
- TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 76
- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. LOW: 50
- MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/82
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 55/86
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 64/90
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Hot and humid with a few showers late. 67/92
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 62/80
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with an isolated shower. 62/86
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