First Alert Weather: Beautiful weekend ahead of COLD air arriving Sunday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s across the area.

TONIGHT: Beautiful evening with temperatures falling to the low 50s. Patchy fog will be around to start off Sunday.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will warm to the low 70s by the early afternoon. But a cold front will move through the area, bringing an Arctic air mass.

By Sunday afternoon/evening, it will be breezy and turning much colder.

JAGS GAME: Beautiful, comfortable weather to start with temps in the low 70s. But by the time the game is over, the wind will pick up, and temperatures are going to start to drop.

Temperatures will fall to the 20s by Monday AM for SE Georgia. Low to mid-30s for NE Florida and low 40s for the beaches.

Feels-like temperatures throughout Monday will remain in the 40s.

Dangerous boating weather with a Gale Watch in effect starting Sunday afternoon through Monday.

We will start to warm up on Tuesday. The warming trend sticks around through the week.

It looks like a dry week ahead with only a slight chance for a shower for SE Georgia with the front moving through tomorrow.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog inland LOW: 52

TOMORROW: Mix of sun and clouds. Turning much colder and breezy in the afternoon. HIGH: 71

MON: Breezy and cold. 20s for SE GA. Feeling like the 40s throughout the day. 34/51

TUE: Mostly sunny and starting to warm up. 37/63

WED: Partly to mostly cloudy. 45/69

THU: Partly cloudy. 52/73

FRI: Mostly sunny and warm. 55/74

SAT: Mostly cloudy. 55/75

