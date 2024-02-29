First Alert Weather: Breezy, chilly temperatures will not last long for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team always has the weekend in view for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Here’s what to expect:
- Temperatures are 20 degrees cooler Thursday afternoon vs. Wednesday afternoon with a gusty breeze out of the northeast off the cool Atlantic.
- The chilly air will be quickly replaced by warm and humid temperatures by Friday as temperatures reach well into the 70s.
- Scattered showers will develop throughout the day Friday, with a few thunderstorms possible.
- The weekend will be rather warm with showers at times but plenty of dry hours too. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and highs near 75. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a brief shower with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️