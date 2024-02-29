First Alert Weather: Breezy, chilly temperatures will not last long for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team always has the weekend in view for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Here’s what to expect:

Temperatures are 20 degrees cooler Thursday afternoon vs. Wednesday afternoon with a gusty breeze out of the northeast off the cool Atlantic.

The chilly air will be quickly replaced by warm and humid temperatures by Friday as temperatures reach well into the 70s.

Scattered showers will develop throughout the day Friday, with a few thunderstorms possible.

The weekend will be rather warm with showers at times but plenty of dry hours too. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and highs near 75. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a brief shower with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

