First Alert Weather: Breezy onshore winds with bands of showers through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — First Alert Meteorologist Mike Buresh says winds have made the shift to out of the east and northeast so the weather will trend wetter and cooler with brisk winds at the beaches.

Rain will be heavy at times Friday through the weekend but there will also be breaks from the rain with some sun. Temperatures will drop to the low 70s at night and only top out near or a bit above 80 in the afternoon.

In the tropics, Kirk and Leslie will stay far to the east over the Atlantic – no threat to land. Still watching the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for possible long range, gradual development but *present* indications are the system remains disorganized into at least early next week.

More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temps. in the 80s. Isolated heavy showers have dissipated but more moving toward the coast this evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 73

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers – especially I-95 to coast in the morning… near/west of I-95 in the afternoon. High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 72

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with on-&-off showers… breezy. High: 82

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, on-&-off showers. High: 80

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 82

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High: 82

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & windy with a few showers. High: 81

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower, breezy. High: 81

THE TROPICS: Kirk & Leslie over the Central & Eastern Atlantic stay far out to sea – no threat to land. Disturbance continues over/near the Gulf of Mexico with gradual development possible but significant development – if it occurs at all – not likely til *perhaps* sometime next week. “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

