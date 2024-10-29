First Alert Weather: Breezy with brief showers for the Jacksonville area

RIGHT NOW: Mix of clouds and sun with brief downpours moving west off the Atlantic. Temperatures in the 70s to around 80.

THE TROPICS: An area of low pressure will be developing over the Southern Caribbean & slow tropical development will be possible next week & beyond. More information in the latest “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Showers have been a little more active today and will continue into early tonight. But overall, the rainfall will not be significant in the grand scheme of things with many inland areas without measurable rain in nearly 3 weeks. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s at night and near 80 during the day.

Winds off the ocean water will be especially gusty at the beaches, where there will be a high rip current risk this week into the upcoming weekend.

The First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the Caribbean for possible SLOW development during the first week to 10 days of November.

