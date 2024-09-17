First Alert Weather: Brief uptick in rainfall Wednesday

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking drier weather, but there will be an uptick in showers on Wednesday.
Here’s what you can expect:
- The overall weather pattern remains much drier than the last two weeks. But there will be an uptick in showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon with about half to two-thirds of the area getting rainfall including brief downpours.
- Back to mostly dry, other than an isolated shower, Thursday/Friday, but pretty hot with highs near 90 degrees each day.
- Onshore winds will allow for a bit of cooling over the weekend.
- Tropics: Gordon’s remnants are over the Eastern Atlantic and may re-generate, but will stay far out to sea. We’re carefully watching the Caribbean and/or southern Gulf of Mexico for *possible* tropical development during the middle to end of next week. Get the latest updates in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”
