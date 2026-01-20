First Alert Weather: Chilly morning, Warmer weather arrives this week

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 20s and 30s well inland.

  • The beaches will be above freezing this AM.
  • Some frost on windshields and elevated surfaces east of I-95
  • Widespread freeze/frost inland.
  • Turning partly sunny today with highs in the mid to upper 50s
  • An inland freeze again tonight west of Jacksonville.
  • Highs make it back into the 60s tomorrow.
  • We reach near 70 by Thursday and mid 70s on Friday.
  • A few showers return for parts of the weekend.

TODAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Partly sunny and cool. HIGH: 58

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Well inland freeze. Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Partly to mostly cloudy. 35/66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 50/68

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 48/74

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon/evening showers. 50/68

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 51/59

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 40/52

