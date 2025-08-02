First Alert Weather: Clouds and storms bring relief from the heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s been a stormy day so far, especially north of I-10

Some neighborhoods in SE GA have received 2-3″ of rain

The Neighborhood Weather Station Network has reported 1-2″ of rain so far today in SE GA

Rain & storms will focus closer to I-10 & the FL/GA border this evening

Later into the evening, showers may linger past sunset, especially along and south of I-10

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Sunday morning for counties along & north of I-10

is in effect through Sunday morning for counties along & north of I-10 Rain returns on Sunday, as early as midday

The heaviest rain again tomorrow will focus on SE GA

Afternoon storms continue each day next week

Temperatures will still be hot, and it will be humid, but we’ll be seasonably hot around 90°

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

NHC has highlighted an area off the coast of the Carolinas

Low pressure will move into the W. Atlantic, away from the U.S.

If a named storm develops, it will be “Dexter”

But this one won’t matter for Florida - it’s moving away

We have to watch the W. Atlantic/Caribbean in the long-term, but for now, it’s quiet

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: A Few Showers, Partly Cloudy. Low: 75

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Midday & Afternoon Storms. High: 90

MON: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 74/89

TUE: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 73/92

WED: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 74/91

THU: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 75/92

FRI: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 74/91

SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/92

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️