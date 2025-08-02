First Alert Weather: Clouds and storms bring relief from the heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s been a stormy day so far, especially north of I-10
- Some neighborhoods in SE GA have received 2-3″ of rain
- The Neighborhood Weather Station Network has reported 1-2″ of rain so far today in SE GA
- Rain & storms will focus closer to I-10 & the FL/GA border this evening
- Later into the evening, showers may linger past sunset, especially along and south of I-10
- A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Sunday morning for counties along & north of I-10
- Rain returns on Sunday, as early as midday
- The heaviest rain again tomorrow will focus on SE GA
- Afternoon storms continue each day next week
- Temperatures will still be hot, and it will be humid, but we’ll be seasonably hot around 90°
Tropics:
- NHC has highlighted an area off the coast of the Carolinas
- Low pressure will move into the W. Atlantic, away from the U.S.
- If a named storm develops, it will be “Dexter”
- But this one won’t matter for Florida - it’s moving away
- We have to watch the W. Atlantic/Caribbean in the long-term, but for now, it’s quiet
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
- TONIGHT: A Few Showers, Partly Cloudy. Low: 75
- TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Midday & Afternoon Storms. High: 90
- MON: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 74/89
- TUE: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 73/92
- WED: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 74/91
- THU: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 75/92
- FRI: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 74/91
- SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/92
