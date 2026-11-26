JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bands of showers are leaving the NE FL/SE GA area early this morning

There may still be a lingering shower or some drizzle after sunrise

Besides that, it’s a dry & cloudy day for the holiday

Temperatures struggle in the 50s and low 60s with a stiff breeze all day, grab the jackets

We may have a peek or of sun before sunset this afternoon south of I-10

Then the mornings get COLD!

Temperatures fall all the way down into the 30s inland and the 40s all the way to the beaches

We’ll see more sunshine Black Friday and even into Saturday

Daytime temps stay below average in the 60s through the weekend

The Jags game on Sunday looks cloudy & a touch cool, but not bad

A fast-moving and weakening storm system brings us some rain late Sunday & early Monday

Then we’re back to clouds & onshore winds through at least mid-week next week

TROPICS

Nothing

Hurricane season ends next Monday, November 30

THANKSGIVING: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cool. High: 62

TONIGHT: Some Clearing, Cold! Low: 42

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly Sunny & Cool. 42/60

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 41/63

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Late. 42/68

MONDAY: Shower Early, Mostly to Partly Cloudy. 57/69

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 55/69

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 53/70

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Thursday, November 26 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

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