First Alert Weather: Cold mornings and cool afternoons continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — The First Alert Weather Team says the first freeze of the season happened this morning at Jacksonville International Airport.

Here’s what you can expect today:

Widespread sub-freezing temperatures inland this morning, with a hard freeze (<28F) occurring for virtually all of southeast Georgia and some inland areas of northeast Florida. Temperatures are in the mid 30s-mid 40s for much of the Jacksonville metro toward the beaches.

Abundant sunshine once again today will propel temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday, into the low-mid 60s. Excellent football weather for the Jags game.

Another cold night tonight with temperatures back into the 30s.

Several more cold mornings are on the way before a rebound to near average later in the week.

No meaningful rain is in sight. Jacksonville is in a moderate drought.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TODAY: Inland frost/freeze, then mostly sunny. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Clear and cold, inland frost/freeze. LOW: 35

MONDAY: Inland frost/freeze, sunny and cool. 35/59

TUESDAY: Widespread frost/freeze, sunny and chilly. 32/56

WEDNESDAY: Widespread frost/inland freeze, sunny. 33/62

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, warmer. 39/72

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 48/66

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. 47/67

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.