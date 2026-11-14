First Alert Weather: Cool and dry weekend ahead

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- This morning is the coldest morning since mid-March, with low temperatures in the 30s inland and 40s along the coast.
- JAX has cooled to at least 38°, the first reading there in the 30s this fall and the coldest since March 18.
- Today will be much cooler than average despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low 60s.
- Another cool night tonight, with 30s and 40s inland, and 40s and 50s along the coast.
- Sunday afternoon will be slightly warmer, but still cooler than average, in the mid-60s.
- Onshore winds will strengthen Monday, bringing in more clouds.
- The onshore flow will support numerous clouds and some showers Tuesday-Friday, especially along the coast.
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TROPICS:
- None.
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TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH 63
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. LOW: 38 (some frost well inland, near 50 along the coast)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 41/66
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 49/66
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few coastal showers. 56/66
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few coastal showers. 55/70
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild, isolated shower. 57/73
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mild, isolated shower. 59/73
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