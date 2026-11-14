Local

First Alert Weather: Cool and dry weekend ahead

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Cool but dry weekend ahead First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking the coldest weekend in nearly 8 months.
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • This morning is the coldest morning since mid-March, with low temperatures in the 30s inland and 40s along the coast.
  • JAX has cooled to at least 38°, the first reading there in the 30s this fall and the coldest since March 18.
  • Today will be much cooler than average despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low 60s.
  • Another cool night tonight, with 30s and 40s inland, and 40s and 50s along the coast.
  • Sunday afternoon will be slightly warmer, but still cooler than average, in the mid-60s.
  • Onshore winds will strengthen Monday, bringing in more clouds.
  • The onshore flow will support numerous clouds and some showers Tuesday-Friday, especially along the coast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS:

  • None.
Saturday tropical update First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking the tropics.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH 63

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. LOW: 38 (some frost well inland, near 50 along the coast)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 41/66

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 49/66

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few coastal showers. 56/66

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few coastal showers. 55/70

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild, isolated shower. 57/73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mild, isolated shower. 59/73

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 14, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News