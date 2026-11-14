First Alert Weather: Cool and dry weekend ahead

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

This morning is the coldest morning since mid-March, with low temperatures in the 30s inland and 40s along the coast.

JAX has cooled to at least 38°, the first reading there in the 30s this fall and the coldest since March 18.

Today will be much cooler than average despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Another cool night tonight, with 30s and 40s inland, and 40s and 50s along the coast.

Sunday afternoon will be slightly warmer, but still cooler than average, in the mid-60s.

Onshore winds will strengthen Monday, bringing in more clouds.

The onshore flow will support numerous clouds and some showers Tuesday-Friday, especially along the coast.

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TROPICS:

None.

Saturday tropical update First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking the tropics.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH 63

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. LOW: 38 (some frost well inland, near 50 along the coast)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 41/66

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 49/66

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few coastal showers. 56/66

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few coastal showers. 55/70

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild, isolated shower. 57/73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mild, isolated shower. 59/73

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 14, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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