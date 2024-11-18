FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool morning, mild afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A few areas of patchy inland fog this morning.

Chilly in the 40s and 50s across NE Florida and SE Georgia.

Dry day today.

We make it to the lower 80s by Tuesday as clouds increase ahead of a cold front that brings some rain Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

The coldest air so far this fall arrives late-week into next weekend.

TROPICS:

Sara is a tropical depression and is weakening over the Yucatan Peninsula.

Should dissipate today.

No concerns in the tropics.

TODAY: Partly sunny and nice. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, showers overnight. 56/82

WEDNESDAY: Showers early, afternoon clearing. Turning breezy. 65/79

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, much colder. Breezy. 49/66

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. 42/64

SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. 42/64

SUNDAY: Sunny. 43/68

