FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Damp morning before a high wildfire risk and freezing temperatures

Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Sunday morning is mild with temperatures in the 60s and a few passing showers.

Rain amounts are not significant (<0.10″), but some damp spots through midday are possible.

Significantly drier air rushes into the area on Sunday as winds increase to above 20-25 mph. The combination of dry air, gusty winds, and the extreme drought will lead to a very high wildfire risk. As a result, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the entire viewing area.

Temperatures tumble tonight into the 30s with a light freeze expected inland. Feels like/wind chills will be in the 20s areawide Monday morning.

Despite full sunshine on Monday, temperatures will stay cold in the 40s/50s all day.

A widespread freeze is expected Tuesday morning.

Another inland freeze is expected on Wednesday morning before we quickly warm back up.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Morning clouds and isolated showers, then windy and clearing in the afternoon. HIGH: 67 (low 60s in the afternoon)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear, breezy, and cold. LOW: 32

MONDAY: AM Inland Freeze. Sunny, breezy, and cold. 32/53

TUESDAY: Widespread AM Frost/Freeze. Sunny and cool. 28/56 (Record: 27 - 1989)

WEDNESDAY: AM Frost/Inland Freeze. Sunny and warmer. 32/69

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, shower late. 46/75

FRIDAY: Shower early, partly cloudy. 56/76

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/75

