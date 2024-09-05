First Alert Weather Day: Rounds of heavy rain continue

Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville’s coastal neighborhoods can expect some heavy downpours Thursday morning.

Ponte Vedra Beach got at least three inches of rain overnight.

Expect some localized flooding where those heavy rains fall.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘It’s a food desert:’ Legacy Debs Grocery Store returns to the Eastside after more than 10 years

A flood watch has been issued for parts of Duval County through Saturday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says we will see on-and-off rain through the day and into tonight. High temperatures will reach the low 80s.

The weather pattern will be similar through the weekend.

More rain is on the way over the next several days. Potential for localized flooding when the heavy downpours develop. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/tPJaQzbne0 — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) September 5, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.