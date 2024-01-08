First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds, T-storms for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia on Tuesday

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day due to strong winds, thunderstorms, and possible severe weather for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Here’s what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said we can expect:

Strong winds will occur throughout the day Tuesday, even without thunderstorms, with speeds averaging 20-30 mph and gusts of 40-50 mph.

A squall line of thunderstorms will sweep west to east through the afternoon. These storms will produce strong, possibly damaging winds, isolated tornadoes (fast-moving and wrapped in rain), brief very heavy rain, and possibly some small hail.

Looking at a general timeline of 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the squall line. 1 p.m. would be Waycross, Ga., to Lake City, Fla., nearing U.S. 301 and western Duval County by 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Interstate 95 by 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the Beaches by 4 p.m., and offshore by 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There is some chance for an isolated storm late morning through mid-afternoon out ahead of the squall line. Any of these very isolated cells could be strong, but coverage looks to be low.

Winds remain gusty through the evening, even after the rain has ended.

This is part of the same storm that is producing a snowstorm throughout the Midwest. This storm will also produce severe weather, tornadoes, and flooding along the Gulf Coast from Texas to the Florida Panhandle and Northeast throughout virtually all of the Eastern U.S. to the Great Lakes and New England.

There will be some light rain through this evening well out ahead of the storm as well as a few showers and storms later this evening over especially Southeast Georgia.

The stormy weather pattern continues for the foreseeable future with another strong front due into the local area Friday/Friday night/early Saturday.





