FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watch in effect for Southeast Georgia until 2 p.m.

By Trevor Gibbs, Action News Jax

First Alert Weather Day for Saturday storms First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking storms hour by hour.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to potential strong storms forecast for our area on Saturday.

A tornado watch is also in effect for our Southeast Georgia counties of Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce, and Ware until 2 p.m.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • Near-record high temperatures are expected Saturday with highs in the middle 80s before it rains.
  • A line of heavy rain and embedded strong thunderstorms will move through the region Saturday afternoon.
  • Timing: Southeast Georgia: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Northeast Florida: 2 p.m.-10 p.m., Jacksonville: 4 pm-7pm, St. Augustine: 7pm-10pm
  • Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible.
  • On average, most neighborhoods will pick up 0.75-1.00″ of rain.
  • Rain ends after midnight into Sunday morning, with clearing and cooler weather for Sunday.
  • Tuesday’s Concert and Round 1 at TPC Sawgrass look good.


