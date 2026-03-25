First Alert Weather: Decreasing winds with warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Still breezy into this evening with a few brief showers, especially from I-95 to the beaches.

A warming trend for Thursday & Friday with highs around 80 Thursday & well into the 80s Friday under partly sunny skies.

The next cold front rolls across the area early Saturday & will be followed by a windy weekend with mostly cloudy skies & very brisk conditions at area beaches. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s inland but only 60-65 at the beaches with a very high rip current risk & rough seas & surf.

A warming trend again early next week.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Brief evening showers… mostly cloudy. Low: 57

Brief evening showers… mostly cloudy. Low: 57 THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. High: 79

Partly sunny, warmer. High: 79 THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59

Partly cloudy. Low: 59 FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. High: 88

Partly sunny, very warm. High: 88 SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, becoming windy, cooler. 61/70… low 60s at beaches.

Increasing clouds, becoming windy, cooler. 61/70… low 60s at beaches. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, windy. 54/73… 60s at beaches.

Partly cloudy, windy. 54/73… 60s at beaches. MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. 54/74

Partly cloudy, breezy. 54/74 TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer. 56/83

Partly cloudy, warmer. 56/83 WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/84

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