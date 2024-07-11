First Alert Weather: Drier weather continues through Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said that the rest of the week will stay mostly dry.

Here’s what we can expect:

Relatively nice weather through Friday – mostly dry with pretty comfortable humidity for this time of year as afternoon highs reach the mid-90s

Afternoon showers & storms will increase over the weekend, especially Sunday with highs in the 90s & feel-like temps well above 100 degrees.

THE TROPICS: A weak & disorganized disturbance is east of Jacksonville and will drift northward into the Carolinas Friday through Saturday, but is likely to remain weak.

