First Alert Weather: Eyes on the tropics this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is keeping an eye on the tropics this week.

Temperatures will cool through the 80s this evening and into the 70s after midnight with dry weather.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will feature highs near 90 and an isolated shower moving in off the ocean, impacting mainly the coastal areas at times during the day.

Onshore winds will gradually increase through the week. A high risk of rip currents and increasing surf is expected each day.

Thursday’s weather will be dependent on what happens with the tropics.

A few showers look to remain around into next weekend.

As for the tropics, the First Alert Weather team is watching the Atlantic for potential development.

An area of low pressure is expected to form in the southwest Atlantic later this week. Whatever forms—clusters of showers/storms or an organized tropical system—will be steered west toward the southeast U.S.

It’s too soon to state any details other than beneficial rain, gusty winds, and rough beach weather could be on the way, peaking Thursday.

The location and intensity of any storm is going to be highly uncertain until a storm forms (if one forms). Indications are currently favoring a weak/disorganized system.

You should keep up to date with Talking the Tropics With Mike. It’s updated daily.

Another area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico will likely develop into a tropical system but not impact us.

