Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- This morning, a few showers are continuing across portions of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia.
- Today will be a cloudy and damp day with a few lingering showers as low pressure starts to pull away from the region.
- Most neighborhoods saw at least 2″ of rain Friday, capping off a very wet week.
- The best chance for heavy rain today will be across Camden and Glynn counties in southeast Georgia, where a few more inches of rain are possible.
- Most, if not all, of the precipitation will move northeast of our area tonight, with abundant cloud cover lingering across our area.
- Sunday will be cloudy but mainly dry.
- Monday will be pleasant with quiet weather.
- A few showers could return late Tuesday ahead of a weather system that will bring more rain Wednesday and maybe Thanksgiving Day.
- Dry and cooler weather will take over after Thanksgiving.
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TROPICS:
- No active storms.
- The low pressure over the Atlantic being watched for tropical development is increasingly unlikely to develop.
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TODAY: Cloudy with a few showers. HIGH: 74
TONIGHT: Cloudy with an isolated shower. LOW: 59
SUNDAY: Cloudy but dry! 59/71
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/75
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a brief shower. 59/73
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. 59/66
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 50/65
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 51/69
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood