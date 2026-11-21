Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

This morning, a few showers are continuing across portions of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia.

Today will be a cloudy and damp day with a few lingering showers as low pressure starts to pull away from the region.

Most neighborhoods saw at least 2″ of rain Friday, capping off a very wet week.

The best chance for heavy rain today will be across Camden and Glynn counties in southeast Georgia, where a few more inches of rain are possible.

Most, if not all, of the precipitation will move northeast of our area tonight, with abundant cloud cover lingering across our area.

Sunday will be cloudy but mainly dry.

Monday will be pleasant with quiet weather.

A few showers could return late Tuesday ahead of a weather system that will bring more rain Wednesday and maybe Thanksgiving Day.

Dry and cooler weather will take over after Thanksgiving.

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TROPICS:

No active storms.

The low pressure over the Atlantic being watched for tropical development is increasingly unlikely to develop.

Saturday tropical update First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TODAY: Cloudy with a few showers. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Cloudy with an isolated shower. LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Cloudy but dry! 59/71

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/75

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a brief shower. 59/73

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. 59/66

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 50/65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 51/69

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 21, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood