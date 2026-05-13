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First Alert Weather: A few showers today before drier days ahead

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Early Morning Weather Update: May 13, 2026 Early Morning Weather Update
By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking rain especially north of I-10 and into SE Georgia.

    • Some neighborhoods have seen more than 2 - 3 inches of rain since midnight in Coastal SE Georgia.
      • Some localized AM flooding is possible in Camden and Glynn counties due to heavy overnight rain.
  • A few showers will likely redevelop this morning through the early afternoon in NE Florida.
  • Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s today.
  • Drier this evening with temperatures in the 70s.
  • Thursday and Friday will be dry to end the work week.
  • Highs climb back to the mid 80s tomorrow.
  • A few afternoon sea breeze showers/storms are possible on Sunday and into Monday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially in the morning. HIGH:81

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 65/85

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/85

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 63/89

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A few afternoon showers/storms. 67/91

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A few afternoon showers/storms. 68/91

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 67/90

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 13, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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