First Alert Weather: A few showers today before drier days ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking rain especially north of I-10 and into SE Georgia.

Some neighborhoods have seen more than 2 - 3 inches of rain since midnight in Coastal SE Georgia.



Some localized AM flooding is possible in Camden and Glynn counties due to heavy overnight rain.

A few showers will likely redevelop this morning through the early afternoon in NE Florida.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s today.

Drier this evening with temperatures in the 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be dry to end the work week.

Highs climb back to the mid 80s tomorrow.

A few afternoon sea breeze showers/storms are possible on Sunday and into Monday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially in the morning. HIGH:81

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 65/85

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/85

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 63/89

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A few afternoon showers/storms. 67/91

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A few afternoon showers/storms. 68/91

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 67/90

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 13, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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