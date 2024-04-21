First Alert Weather: A few weekend showers and a cool-down

The First Alert Forecast: We will not be as hot Sunday but will still be warm/humid.

We are tracking fog Sunday morning and a cold front for Sunday night. Here’s what you can expect:

Sunday will be warm and humid again.

Showers move in again Sunday evening and will push across the area from west to east.

A cold front moves through Sunday night.

Winds turn out of the NE on Monday – which will be a cloudy, breezy, and cooler day.

Can’t rule out an isolated shower mainly at the coast on Monday.

The days dry out and get nice Tue/Wed before we heat up again late next week.

