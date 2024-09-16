First Alert Weather: Finally a drier week, but with hotter temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says this week will be drier and hotter.
Here’s what you can expect:
- Monday evening will be cloudy with some drizzle or light showers as inland temperatures dip into the 60s, 70s at the beaches.
- This week will not be as wet as the last few weeks. But there will still be a few showers and thunderstorms popping through Friday with the highest coverage on Wednesday.
- Minor to moderate flooding will continue along the St. Johns River and its tributaries due to recent heavy rain, onshore winds and the full moon cycle.
- Temperatures will heat up this week, reaching the mid to upper 80s each day.
- Tropics: Low pressure is moving inland over the Carolinas producing heavy rain – no local impacts. Gordon is over the Eastern Atlantic & will stay far out to sea. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
