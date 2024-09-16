First Alert Weather: Finally a drier week, but with hotter temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says this week will be drier and hotter.

Here’s what you can expect:

Monday evening will be cloudy with some drizzle or light showers as inland temperatures dip into the 60s, 70s at the beaches.

This week will not be as wet as the last few weeks. But there will still be a few showers and thunderstorms popping through Friday with the highest coverage on Wednesday.

Minor to moderate flooding will continue along the St. Johns River and its tributaries due to recent heavy rain, onshore winds and the full moon cycle.

Temperatures will heat up this week, reaching the mid to upper 80s each day.

Tropics: Low pressure is moving inland over the Carolinas producing heavy rain – no local impacts. Gordon is over the Eastern Atlantic & will stay far out to sea. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

