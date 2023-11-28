First Alert Weather: Freeze warning for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia on Wednesday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team said Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will see its first frost/freeze of the season for inland areas early Wednesday morning.
Here’s what First Alert Weather Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said we can expect:
- Freeze Warning includes inland Southeast Georgia and inland Northeast Florida west of I-95.
- Frost Advisory includes coastal Southeast Georgia and coastal Northeast Florida, excluding coastal St. Johns County.
- Temperatures across western Duval County will cool into the low 30s, with mid-upper 30s over central Duval, and upper 30s to near 40 at the beaches.
- Patchy frost along and west of the I-95 corridor is likely; bring in or cover sensitive plants.
- Temperatures warm into the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon.
- Jacksonville’s average first freeze (32°F) occurs on December 8. The average first frost is November 22.
- Tracking much warmer temperatures heading into the weekend.
