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First Alert Weather: Gradual warming trend through the weekend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: Friday, March 20 - Morning Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a chilly start to Friday ahead of a nice day.

  • We’ll have plenty of sunshine with temps 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday.
  • The Vernal Equinox occurs at 10:46 AM today - it’s the first day of Spring!
  • There’s still plenty of pollen with elevated fire danger.
  • Extreme drought continues for the entire area.
  • There is little relief from the dry or the pollen in view.
  • Daytime highs go from the 70s today to well into the 80s this weekend.
  • We’ll be in the 70s at the beaches both Saturday & Sunday with lots of sun.
  • Temps warm near 90 Monday afternoon before an onshore wind surges in Tuesday.
  • The onshore winds will bring an isolated shower to the coast Tuesday, inland Wednesday.
  • Despite that rain chance, this weather pattern is still primarily dry.
  • Temps will go down (briefly) before warming up late week next week.

TODAY: Sunny & Nice. High: 74

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Low: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild. 48/81

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny & Warm. 55/84

MONDAY: Partly Sunny. 58/87

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler. Iso. Coastal Shower. 60/69

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower Inland. 54/73

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Pleasant. 57/79

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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