FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gray weather on Black Friday before more cold temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mild temperatures this morning with cloudy skies.

There are some areas of fog out there. Be careful on the roads.

Temperatures won’t warm up much today. We’ll be 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday.

After around 11 a.m. to noon, temps will steadily fall as cold air moves in.

So the jackets will come in handy today, and the umbrellas will too.

A few light showers stream over the area midday, rain amounts won’t be much.

Showers could linger south of I-10 up until sunset.

We clear the rain and the clouds tonight and then it gets chilly!

Sunny skies take hold this weekend but it will be cool all weekend long.

Saturday morning lows will be in the 40s with daytime highs in the 60s – below average either way you slice. it

Mornings get even colder next week with frost inland and a light inland freeze each morning by Tuesday/Thursday.

Tropics

Nothing. The last day of hurricane season is Saturday, which is TOMORROW

TODAY: Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler. Midday Showers. High: 63

TONIGHT: Clearing, Cold. Low: 40

SAT: Partly Cloudy & Cool. 40/63

SUN: Partly Sunny. 40/64

MON: Sunny & Cool. 38/59

TUE: Inland Frost/Freeze, Sunny. 35/59

WED: Inland Frost/Freeze, Sunny. 36/65

THU: Inland Frost/Freeze, Partly Sunny. 36/66

