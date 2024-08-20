First Alert Weather: Heat continues before a wind shift for late week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking only isolated showers and storms expected to last into the evening. Otherwise, it will be clear to partly cloudy with lows dropping into the 70s overnight.

It will be another hot day on Wednesday with only widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs will reach the low 90s inland and 80s at the beaches as onshore flow begins to increase.

Decent onshore flow with high humidity will dominate Wednesday night through Thursday into Friday with on-and-off showers and thunderstorms with some downpours at times. Temperatures will not be as hot with highs in the 80s. Wind will be out of the east and southeast. This will promote a higher rip current risk at area beaches.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Party sunny with temps. in the 90s… mid to upper 80s @ beaches.

THE TROPICS: Ernesto has become a big post-tropical ocean storm over the N. Atlantic. Nothin’ else cookin’. See “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

TONIGHT: Isolated evening showers & t’storms… partly cloudy. Low: 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers, a t’storm. High: 91… 80s @ beaches.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 73

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers, a few t’storms. High: 88

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with on-&-off showers & a few t’storms. High: 87

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers/a few t’storms. High: 87

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. High: 88

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High: 89

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 91

