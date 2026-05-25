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First Alert Weather: Increasingly wet through this week

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A few widely scattered t’storms near/west of I-95 this evening, then clearing skies with lows only dropping into the 70s.
  • Tuesday will be hot with only widely scattered, mainly inland afternoon showers & t’storms with highs in the 80s at the beaches to low 90s inland.
  • Showers & storms will increase in coverage & reach all the way to the beaches at times beginning Wednesday & continuing the rest of the week through the weekend.  There is the potential for beneficial widespread rain for NE Florida & SE Georgia while temps. remain warm & muggy.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A widely scattered shower/storm inland … fair to partly cloudy overnight. Low: 73
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few inland afternoon t’storms. High: 90
  • TUESDAY NIGHT: Inland evening shower/storm…. partly cloudy.  Low: 73
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. High: 90
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers, a t’storm. 70/91
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storm inland. 72/89
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon showers/storms. 70/89
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny, afternoon showers/storms. 71/89
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers, a few t’storms. 70/88

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

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