First Alert Weather: Increasingly wet through this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A few widely scattered t’storms near/west of I-95 this evening, then clearing skies with lows only dropping into the 70s.

Tuesday will be hot with only widely scattered, mainly inland afternoon showers & t’storms with highs in the 80s at the beaches to low 90s inland.

Showers & storms will increase in coverage & reach all the way to the beaches at times beginning Wednesday & continuing the rest of the week through the weekend. There is the potential for beneficial widespread rain for NE Florida & SE Georgia while temps. remain warm & muggy.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A widely scattered shower/storm inland … fair to partly cloudy overnight. Low: 73

A widely scattered shower/storm inland … fair to partly cloudy overnight. Low: 73 TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few inland afternoon t’storms. High: 90

Partly sunny with a few inland afternoon t’storms. High: 90 TUESDAY NIGHT: Inland evening shower/storm…. partly cloudy. Low: 73

Inland evening shower/storm…. partly cloudy. Low: 73 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. High: 90

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. High: 90 THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers, a t’storm. 70/91

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers, a t’storm. 70/91 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storm inland. 72/89

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storm inland. 72/89 SATURDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon showers/storms. 70/89

Partly sunny with afternoon showers/storms. 70/89 SUNDAY: Partly sunny, afternoon showers/storms. 71/89

Partly sunny, afternoon showers/storms. 71/89 MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers, a few t’storms. 70/88

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