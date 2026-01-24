FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Large temperatures swing over the next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Saturday morning is cool with temperatures in the 50s, with mostly cloudy skies and patchy drizzle.

Saturday will stay mostly cloudy and cool, with highs struggling to reach 60 for much of the area.

Sunday will be significantly warmer ahead of a strong Arctic cold front. Highs will soar into the low 80s in the afternoon, near record levels.

The cold front will bring a few showers and isolated storms to our area late tomorrow night/early Monday morning.

Temperatures will crash behind the front. It will be very cold next week with nightly freezes.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool, breezy with a brief sprinkle. HIGH: 61

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warming after midnight. LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. 54/81 (Record: 83 - 2023)

MONDAY: Cloudy with a few showers before sunrise. Windy and cooling through the day. 53/58

TUESDAY: Morning frost/freeze, sunny and cold. 27/49

WEDNESDAY: Morning frost/freeze, partly cloudy, breezy, cold. 28/57

THURSDAY: Morning frost/freeze, partly cloudy, cool. 32/54

FRIDAY: Morning frost/freeze, partly cloudy. 29/55

