First Alert Weather: Light showers and a warm week ahead in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville residents woke up to light showers this morning, making for a damp and potentially slick commute. The rain isn’t expected to be heavy, and temperatures will rise into the 80s today with partly cloudy skies. A few showers or isolated storms are possible throughout the day.

Looking ahead, slightly drier conditions are expected Tuesday with more sunshine, though a few showers remain in the forecast for the rest of the week. Coastal areas will continue to see rough seas, with a high risk of rip currents.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Gordon, located in the far open Atlantic, poses no threat to land. However, a disturbance offshore South Carolina could briefly develop into a tropical depression or storm before moving inland later today.

Today’s Forecast:

Partly cloudy with a few showers. High of 83°F. Tonight: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly clear overnight. Low of 69°F, with mid-60s possible in inland areas.

Partly cloudy with a few showers or storms. Low of 71°F, high of 86°F. Thursday to Sunday: Partly cloudy with occasional showers. Highs in the upper 80s, lows around 70°F. Breezy conditions are expected over the weekend with temperatures cooling slightly into the low 80s.

